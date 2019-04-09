Donald Lee Spaulding
May 2, 1934 - April 5, 2019
RACINE - Donald Lee Spaulding, age 84, passed away Friday, April 5, 2019 at the Autumn Leaves of Franklin.
A Memorial Service will be held Friday, April 12, 2019, 12:00 pm at the funeral home. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Friday at the funeral home from 10:00 am until time of service at 12:00 pm.
A special thank you to the caregivers at Autumn Leaves of Franklin and Legacy Hospice for their loving and compassionate care.
Please see Wednesday's Journal Times for a complete notice.
