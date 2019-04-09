Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Lee Spaulding.

Donald Lee Spaulding

May 2, 1934 - April 5, 2019

RACINE - Donald Lee Spaulding, age 84, passed away Friday, April 5, 2019 at the Autumn Leaves of Franklin.

A Memorial Service will be held Friday, April 12, 2019, 12:00 pm at the funeral home. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Friday at the funeral home from 10:00 am until time of service at 12:00 pm.

A special thank you to the caregivers at Autumn Leaves of Franklin and Legacy Hospice for their loving and compassionate care.

Please see Wednesday's Journal Times for a complete notice.

