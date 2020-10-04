1/1
Donald Pisanello
1960 - 2020
Donald Pisanello

May 13, 1960 - September 26, 2020

RACINE - Donald "Don" Pisanello, 60, passed away on Saturday September 26, 2020.

He was born in Racine on May 13, 1960, the son of Joseph and Pat (nee: Bull) Pisanello who preceded him in death.

Don was united in marriage to Kim Aiello in 1999.

He was employed with various employers in sales.

Don was a member of Roma Lodge for many years.

He is survived by his wife Kim, siblings Joanne, John Pisanello and Carrie Kreiser in addition to nieces nephews other relatives and friends.

Don was preceded in death by his sister, Andrea Pisanello

Private services have been held

Online condolences to www.sturinofuneralhome.com

STURINO FUNERAL HOME

3014 Northwestern Ave.

262-632-4479



Published in Journal Times on Oct. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Sturino Funeral Home
3014 Northwestern Avenue
Racine, WI 53404
(262) 632-4479
