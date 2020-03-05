Donald Sherman Cagle

1940 - 2020

Donald Sherman Cagle, born in Racine WI on January 28th 1940, passed quietly on Thursday February 27th, 2020 at the age of 80. Family members were with him during his last days and surrounded him with honor and love.

Donald lived the majority of his life in the Northwoods, when as a young man his family moved to Woodruff, WI.

He graduated from Lakeland Union High school and shortly thereafter married his high school sweetheart, Susan Ruth (Graebel) Cagle. Donald and Susan settled in Boulder Junction WI, which became their lifelong home.

Known by many simply as 'Coach', Don coached many different sports throughout the years, but his passion was football. He spent years coaching at North Lakeland Elementary School and always looked at coaching as more than teaching a sport, but also as a way to teach children their own value, and to help them learn what responsibility, teamwork and commitment means. Donald and Susan raised two children, lived a private, happy life dedicated to his family and all the animals that he loved to take care of. He lived his life trying to be an example of kindness, integrity and a genuine helping hand to anyone he could help.

Donald is survived by his wife, Susan R. Cagle; his son, Timothy D. (Jamie) Cagle, and his daughter Cynthia S. (Jack) Dunbar.

There will be a private family gathering and anyone wishing to honor his memory are asked to please make a donation to a local animal shelter in his name. www.bolgerfuneral.com