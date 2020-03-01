Donald W. Longmore

November 28, 1926 - February 26, 2020

BURLINGTON - Donald W. Longmore, age 93, passed away peacefully at his residence February 26, 2020. He was born in Burlington, WI, November 28, 1926, son of the late Leslie and Louise (Nee: Hasse) Longmore.

Donald proudly served his country in the US Army during WWII. Don was employed at In Sink Erator for many years and lastly self employed as a consultant. He was very proud to be a member and President for 23 years of the Badger Land Miniature Pinscher Club of Wisconsin, served as Secretary for the Miniature Pinscher Club of America. He also bred and showed his pinschers, receiving champion titles. He also enjoyed playing a good game of Sheepshead with dear family and friends. Above all it was time spent with his family that he cherished most.

In 1966 he met Shirlie (Nee: Bentz) Dallmann, fell in love and married her. He became an instant stepfather of Roberta, Bill, Fritzie, Sherl and Eric Dallmann. In 1992 Shirlie died and Don was once again alone except for his stepchildren.

In 2002 Don again found love and friendship in a beautiful woman and was united in marriage to Elaine (Nee: Kowalsky) Sawasky, VanRemmen, along with Elaine came her 13 children and two step-sons, making Don now the stepfather of 20 children.

Surviving are his wife Elaine, children, Sandy (Dave) Seitz, Cindy Lennon, Dick (Fritzie) Sawasky, Donna (Bruce) Guilette, Terri (Gary) Schildt, Patti (Greg) Whitworth, Dave (Anne) Sawasky, John Sawasky, Janet Benson, Mary (Vic) Doucette, Sue Hobach (Dan Hardy), Karen (Jim) Swaen, Kim (Kathy) Sawasky, Geoff VanRemmen, Tom (Ann) VanRemmen, Bill Dallmann (Kathy Brehm); A host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, great, great grandchildren, brothers-in-law and sister-in-law, Rev. Myron Kowalsky, Carol Pomeroy, Fred (Andrew) Kowalsky; nieces, nephews other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his first wife, Shirlie (nee: Bentz) Longmore, children, Bobbi Strait, Sherl Theres, Eric Dallmann; grandchildren, Jennifer, Jamie, Katie and Kiki Sawasky.

Funeral services celebrating Don's life will be Wednesday, March 4, 2020, 11:30 AM at the funeral home with Rev. Allen Bratkowski officiating. Interment will follow with Full Military Honors at Holy Cross Garden Mausoleum, Hwy. 32. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family for visitation Wednesday at 10:00 until time of service. In lieu of flowers memorials to the Jenny, Jamie, Katie and Kiki Sawasky Fund for Chronically Ill Children, C/O Children's Hospital Foundation, P.O. Box 1997 MS 3050, Milwaukee, WI 53201.

A special thank you to the staffs at Oak Park Place and Kindred Hospice for their loving and compassionate care.

