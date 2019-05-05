Dr. Donald Wise

April 16, 1923 - April 21, 2019

Dr. Donald Wise (96), born April 16, 1923 in Zion, IL, and formerly of Racine, WI, and Ludington, MI, went to be with his Lord Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019. Graduating from Zion Benton High School, Moody Bible Institute, and Wheaton College, he also attended Northern Baptist Theological Seminary, University of Chicago, and received a doctorate from The Master's Seminary.

He pastored the Union Grove (WI) Baptist Church, then began a 32-year career as Professor of Bible and New Testament Greek at Moody Bible Institute. As a preacher, he spoke at 120 different churches, and conferences. His published writings included an undergraduate New Testament Greek grammar course. December 22, 1944, he married Margaret Andersen (Racine, WI). They celebrated their 74th anniversary last December.

He is survived by his wife, Margaret; three children- Tim (Grayslake, IL), Larry (St. Louis, MO), and Ruth Storvik (Ludington MI); five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; and brother- Kenneth (Rochelle, IL). He was preceded in death by his parents- Marion and Grace Wise; two sisters- Vena Andersen and Loma Larsen; a grandson; and a great-grandson.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.