RACINE - Donna Charo, age 56, passed away Sunday, February 17, 2019 after a year long battle with cancer, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Racine June 30, 1962, daughter of Emma (Nee: Munoz) and Rogelio Charo. She will be dearly missed by her mother, Emma Alejos; her sons, Rogelio David Garcia, Ricardo “Vinny” Bernal; her grandchildren, Jackson, Benjamin, and Penelope; her fiancé, Israel Bernal; siblings, David (Kitty) Charo, Diana (Ivan) Santos, Debra (Mark Hope) Charo, June (Joe Jr.) Galvan; furbaby, Daisy; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Rogelio B. Charo; stepfather, Johnny Alejos; and furbaby, Abby. A Memorial Service will be held Friday, February 22, 2019, 7:00 pm at the funeral home. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Friday at the funeral home from 5:00 pm until time of service at 7:00 pm. Memorials to the family have been suggested. MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME 803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403 (262)634-7888 Please send condolences to www.meredithfuneralhome.com
Published in Racine Journal Times on Feb. 20, 2019