Donna J. PowersNee: Lange
March 10, 1939 - December 26, 2019
RACINE - Donna Jean Powers, age 80, passed away Thursday, December 26, 2019, at Parkview Gardens.
Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the funeral home, Friday, January 3, 2020, 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 pm A memorial service will follow at 3:00 p.m. with Rev. Terry Huebner officiating. In lieu of flowers memorials to the have been suggested.
