Donna K. Durkee

February 25, 1950 - July 31, 2019

UNION GROVE - Donna K. Durkee (nee Bertram), 69, went peacefully to her glory on July 31, 2019 at Froedtert Hospital surrounded by her loving family. She was born February 25, 1950 to Daniel and Jeannette (nee LeClair) Bertram in Racine, WI. Donna graduated Horlick class of 1968. She worked as a nursing aid at Ridgewood Care Center for fourteen years. She graduated from Gateway Technical College as a Registered Nurse. Donna retired from the Ascension Clinic in Union Grove after working there for many years. Donna enjoyed reading and spending time with her family. She was an animal lover with two dogs. Working in her beautiful flower gardens brought her much joy.

Donna is survived by her boyfriend, Robert Klauss; her adoring children, Joey (Michelle) Trinidad and Tonia (William) Scott; grandchildren, Anthony (Stephanie) Johnson, Alisha Trinidad, Andrew (Nicole) Muirrel, Christopher (Danielle) Trinidad, Stephen Trinidad, Brittany (Josh) Trinidad, and Nikole Trinidad; great-grandchildren, Jazmine, Amiyah, Sineyah, Naomi, Major, Novanie, Serena, Dallys, Christos, Michael, Matthew, Gianna, Jaylen, Adrianna, Nathan, Caiden, Summer, and Christos; and her sister, Trudy Norton.

Visitation for Donna's family and friends will be held on Saturday, August 10 from 10:30 am – 12:30 pm at Miller-Reesman Funeral Home. Memorial service will begin at 12:30 pm.

