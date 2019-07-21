Donna Lee Betko

July 25,1940 - July 13, 2019

RACINE - Donna Lee Betko, age 78, passed away Saturday July 13, 2019 at Ridgewood Care Center. Donna was born in Racine on July 25,1940, daughter of the late Walter and Helen (nee: Jahn) Betko and was a lifelong resident.

She graduated from Washington Park High School "Class of 1958". Donna dedicated her life to her work, and her mother and father. Donna was employed with E.C. Styberg Engineering as an Administrative Assistant for 37 years and enjoyed life with her coworkers. In her youth, she taught Sunday School and was a member in the junior and senior church choir. Friends will remember her as an independent woman, an investor, a collector of things and a unique person. Donna had a special place in her heart for all animals, and one of her best friends, and great source of happiness was her dog Lindsay. She will be missed by all her family and friends.

Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, July 27, 2019, 11:00 a.m. Entombment will follow at Graceland Cemetery. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the funeral home on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m.

In Lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Wisconsin Humane Society (www.wihumane.org)

It often does take a village, and appreciation and gratitude go to the multitude of relatives, friends and neighbors who have un-selfishly come into Donna's life at critical times and have made a difference (you all know who you are). Special thanks to relatives William Jahn, Richard LaPointe, Alan Niesen, Judy Niesen.

Many thanks for the compassionate care provided by the Hospice Alliance Staff: Jackie Biloff, Dean Barbian, Chaplain Terry Peterson, Cindy Love.

Much appreciation for the kind, caring, professional, long-term care provided by the Ridgewood Care Center Staff: Stacy Watkins, Desiree Burandt, Toni Holton, Sam Olson, Trina Townsend, Bernadine Flores, Joy-Merten-Trapp.

Finally, special thanks to neighbors Bob and Dave, you helped keep Donna in the home.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com