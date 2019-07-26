Donna Lee Betko

July 25,1940 - July 13, 2019

RACINE - Donna Lee Betko, age 78, passed away Saturday July 13, 2019 at Ridgewood Care Center.

Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, July 27, 2019, 11:00 a.m. Entombment will follow at Graceland Cemetery. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the funeral home on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m.

In Lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Wisconsin Humane Society (www.wihumane.org)

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com