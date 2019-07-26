Donna Lee Betko (1940 - 2019)
Service Information
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-634-7888
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI 53403
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI 53403
View Map
Obituary
Donna Lee Betko

July 25,1940 - July 13, 2019

RACINE - Donna Lee Betko, age 78, passed away Saturday July 13, 2019 at Ridgewood Care Center.

Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, July 27, 2019, 11:00 a.m. Entombment will follow at Graceland Cemetery. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the funeral home on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m.

In Lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Wisconsin Humane Society (www.wihumane.org)

Published in Racine Journal Times on July 26, 2019
