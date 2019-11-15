Donna M. Harris

May 14,1943 - November 11,2019

Donna M. Harris went Home to Heaven on November 11, 2019 at the age of 76 in the care of the Zilber Family Hospice. Donna was born on May 14th, 1943 in Racine Wisconsin. She was preceded in death by her parents John F. and Mary Harris. She is survived by two brothers John (Fran) Harris of Almond Wisconsin, David (Nancy) Harris of Mequon Wisconsin. Three sisters Alana (Ted) Ownby of San Antonio Texas. Susan (the late Marshall) Shapiro of Madison, Wis, Evelyn (Larry) Handler of Middleton, Wis. She had a very special and loving relationship with her many Nieces, Nephews, as well as grand Nieces and Nephews.

Donna graduated from St. Catherine's H.S in Racine. Then Attended Marquette University before joining the medical Missionary Sisters of Philadelphia, Pa. Upon Graduation she went to work for Danny Thomas at in Memphis, Tenn. After four years there she attended the University of San Francisco where she received a Bachelor of Science degree in the college of Nursing. Donna then received her Masters of Science degree from the University of Colorado. She then Moved to Chicago and accepted a nurse practitioner position at Rush-Presbyterian-St Luke's Medical center. She assisted in opening the first Aids clinic in Downtown Chicago. With her parents aging Donna moved back to Racine and joined Milwaukee Children's Hospital of Wisconsin eventually focusing on Maternal and Child health. Later she accepted a position as professor teaching graduate students at the University of Wisconsin School of Nursing in Milwaukee. Donna then helped start Wisconsin Alliance for Infant Mental Health, which she still led prior to her passing.

Donna wrote many articles that she received National attention for in the field of AIDS and Children's Mental Health just to name a few. She was on the advisory board for Chicago's Mayor Richard Daley on Infant Mortality Reduction. Then in 1999 she was Honored By Wisconsin Governor Tommy Thompson with Outstanding Child Health Service Award.

Donna's concern for the physical and mental health of children has influenced both curriculum and processes of dealing with these issues. Her input and effort was a valuable contribution.

In lieu of flowers memorials, appreciated to Wisconsin Alliance for Infant Mental Health and Medical Mission Sisters Of Philadelphia Pa.

The family would like to thank the staff at Froedtert Hospital and Nurses at Aurora Zilber Family Hospice.

Gathering will be held at Saint Matthias Parish, 9306 W. Beloit Rd., Milwaukee, on Monday, November 18, 2019, 10-1145AM. Memorial Mass at 12PM. For more information please contact Krause Funeral Home, www.krausefuneralhome.com or call 414-464-4640