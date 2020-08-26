Donna M. Pias

October 10, 1937 - August 21, 2020

Donna M. Pias, 82, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family, on Friday, August 21, 2020. She was born in Racine on October 10, 1937 the daughter of the late William and Mary (nee: Rieckhoff) Fergus.

On October 15, 1955, in Holy Name Catholic Church, she was united in marriage to Lawrence Pias. Donna had been employed by the Racine Unified School District for over 20 years. Following their retirement Larry and Donna lived in Tony, WI for over 15 years until moving back to Racine. She was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church and the Catholic Women's Club. Donna's entire life was centered around her family. She received great joy when she was babysitting her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was known for her caring heart, inspiring spirit and infectious smile. How she lived her life was reflected in her favorite saying "It's a great life if you don't weaken".

Surviving are her devoted husband, Larry; their children, Michele Pietras, Lori (Marc) Castor, Brenda (Dale Van Patten) Stickland, Perry (Beverly) Pias, and Cheryl (Emerick) Garcia Sr.; 14 grandchildren, Melissa Pietras, Molli (John) Esseveld, Allison (Jeremy) Benishek, Zach (Louella) Castor, Sally (Clay) Evans, Kay Stickland, Thomas Stickland, Ryan (Amanda) Pias, Jennifer (Lawrence) Carroll, Cory (Shana) Donnelly, Emily (Dan) Graham, Emerick (Emily) Garcia Jr., Erik (Bekah) Garcia, and Luna Font; 27 great grandchildren; sisters, Jean Hagemann and Diane Taggart; sister-in-law, Dolores Fergus, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents, Donna was preceded in death by her sisters, Mary Ann Fergus and Lorraine Carothers; brothers, William and Richard Fergus; and great grandchildren Elle Donna, Emerson Erik and Bear Alexander.

Her Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 6400 Spring St., on Friday, August 28th, at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Yamid Blanco and Rev. Richard Molter concelebrating. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Thursday, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Burial will take place in West Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers the family has suggested memorials to the Siena Center, 5637 Erie St. Racine, WI 53402, or the Pregnancy Resource Center of Northern Wisconsin, 1108 Port Arthur Rd. Ladysmith, WI 53848.

The family would like to thank the staff at Heartland Hospice Care, and her special caregiver Sue with Society's Assets.

