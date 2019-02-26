RACINE - Donna Mae Neal, 71, was called Home by her Loving Savior, on Tuesday, February 18, 2019. Her Memorial Homegoing Service we be held at the New Brighter Day Church, 1225-24th Ave., Kenosha, on Saturday, March 2nd, at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Joseph Thomas, officiating. Visitation will be at the church on Saturday, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. In keeping with her wish, cremation has taken place. DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 4600 County Line Rd. 552-9000 draeger-langnedorf.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donna Mae Neal.
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI 53403
(262) 552-9000
Published in Racine Journal Times on Feb. 26, 2019