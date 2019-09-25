Donna Mae (Mueller) Rykal

July 8, 1937 - September 21, 2019

Donna Mae (Mueller) Rykal, 82, passed away on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine.

Donna was born to the late Jacob and Mildred (Baumler) Mueller on July 8, 1937 in Racine, WI.

Donna graduated from Washington Park High School in Racine, class of 1955. She married Fred Klaus Jr. in June of 1956 at Mt. Pleasant Lutheran Church. They were blessed with two children, Jeffrey Allen and Lynda Kay.

Donna married George E. Rykal on November 30, 1979, at Mt. Pleasant Lutheran Church. George passed away on March 24, 2012.

Donna was employed with Lincoln Lutheran of Racine for 29 years as the Director of Community Outreach, retiring on January 1, 2000. As a charter member of Mt. Pleasant Lutheran Church, Donna taught Sunday school and was Past-President and Board Member of WELCA. Donna also worked as the church secretary.

Donna enjoyed her job and was able to travel the world. She organized trips with seniors to many places as far away as Europe, Hawaii, Alaska, and as close as Fireside Theatre in Ft Atkinson, WI. Donna served as the Volunteer Coordinator of the Meals on Wheels program and initiated the ice cream social event. She loved holidays with family; time to reminisce and to play cards with the grandkids. "Love you bushel and a peck and a hug around the neck". Donna enjoyed poker night with friends at Fountain Hills. She was interested in keeping up with current events and was a faithful Brewer fan. Donna was also a cancer survivor.

Surviving Donna is her son, Jeffrey (Susan) Klaus; daughter, Lynda (Jeff) Berard; step-children: Diane (Tom) Zecharias, Dennis Rykal, and Sue (Owen) McKivett; grandchildren: Joe (Chelsea) Klaus, Jessica (John) Ward, Trevor Berard, Krysta (Jacob) Henningfield and Rebecca Berard; step-grandchildren: Sara (Ryan) Tennessen, Laura (Brian) Schoenbeck, Jessica (Rob) Kingsley and Donovan McKivett; great-grandchildren: Addyson Berard, Kylie Haubrich, Aadan Abdi, Summer Berard, Jocelynn Ward, Jackson Ward, Michael Klaus, Kayden Klaus, Morgan Tennessen, Ethan Tennessen and Cooper Kingsley.

Donna is also survived by her sisters: Carole (Arnold) Fickau and Nancy McGow; brother-in-law, Lyle (Anna Mae) Rykal; nieces and nephews: Sue Sullivan, Sheri Watkins, Christopher Fickau, Jared Jozwik, Michael Kull, and many dear cousins, friends, and neighbors at Fountain Hills.

Donna is preceded in death by her husband, George.

Family and friends are invited to a celebration of Donna's life at Mt. Pleasant Lutheran Church on Friday, September 27, 2019, at 11 am. A time of visitation will be held at the church on Friday from 9 am until the time of service. Donna's final resting place will be at West Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Mt. Pleasant Lutheran Church (1700 S Green Bay Rd, Racine, WI 53406). Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

The family would like to thank Dr. Pamulapati, who was Donna's attending physician, and the remarkable staff at Ascension All Saints Hospital for their wonderful care during her stay.

