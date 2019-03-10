CALEDONIA - (Nee: Reitz) Of Caledonia, was born to eternal life at the age of 71 on March 4th. Beloved wife of 37 years to George Hall, loving mother to Lee (Nancy) Loveall Jr., Tammy (Lane) Pinchard and Mandy (Jared) Burrill. Grandmother to 11 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Sister Peggy (Eldon) Cook and Cathy (Angel) Hernandez. Further survived by many other family and friends. Preceded in death by her brother Freddie Reitz, her parents Ferdinand & Charlotte Reitz and granddaughter Lauriel Pinchard. A Celebration of Life Service will take place March 12th at 1PM at the OAK CREEK COMMUNITY CENTER 8580 S. Howell Ave. Oak Creek. Family will greet guests from 11AM until the time of service. Condolences at sunsetoptions.com. Sunset Options Funerals & Cremations Inc. 904 E. Rawson Ave. - Oak Creek, WI 414-892-4126
Published in Racine Journal Times on Mar. 10, 2019