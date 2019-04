Dontay Lavelle White Jr.

April 13, 2019

RACINE - Dontay Lavelle White Jr., our precious baby boy was born into the arms of angels on Saturday, April 13, 2019.

His Service will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019, 4:00pm in the Chapel of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. Visitation with the family will be in the Chapel from 3:30pm until the time of service.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com