Doris Desotell

January 20, 1951 - November 30, 2019

Doris (Dori) Desotell, 68, of Kenosha,WI passed away on Saturday November 30, 2019 after a long illness.

Dori was born on January 20, 1951 in Racine, WI, the daughter of the late Donald and Lucille (Cosgrove) Desotell. She graduated from St Catherine's High School in 1969 and received her degree in Journalism from UW-Eau Claire. Dori worked in advertising as a copywriter at Walker Manufacturing, Racine, Amity Leather, West Bend, Heileman Brewing, LaCrosse and Graber Blinds, Madison.

Dori loved the White Sox, Badgers and Packers and remembered with joy her trip to Italy. Her greatest pleasure was being "Aunt Dori" to her nieces and nephews.

Survivors include her sisters, Carol Johnston, Kenosha, WI; Joanne Kay, Hollywood, FL; her brother Larry Desotell, Sturgeon Bay, WI; her nieces Molly Johnston (her caretaker for many years) Kenosha,WI; Amy Johnston, Kenosha, WI; Rebecca Forbes, Lake Lindsay, FL; 9 great nieces and nephews and 6 great-great nieces and nephews.

Per the family's wishes a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

