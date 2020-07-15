Doris Evelyn Sexton

April 25, 1932 - July 9, 2020

MOUNT PLEASANT - Doris Evelyn Sexton, 88, entered the Kingdom of Heaven on Thursday, July 9, 2020.

Doris was born to the late Rev. Gerald and Zelma (nee Lushell) Fleming on April 25, 1932, in New Castle, IN. She was united in marriage to Stanley Sexton on September 3, 1950, in New Castle, IN.

Doris graduated from New Castle Senior High School in Indiana. When she moved to Racine, she worked as a store associate at JC Penny and also worked at Warren Industries. Doris worked a total of 20 years and retired in 2004. She was a proud member of the First Church of the Nazarene in New Castle, IN. Doris played piano for church functions. She enjoyed crafts and making artificial flowers. Above all, Doris loved her family and she will be deeply missed.

Left to cherish Doris' memory is her loving husband, Stanley; children: Terry (Nan) Sexton of South Milwaukee, WI; Linda (Don) Golden of New Albany, MS; Tim (Luanne) Sexton of Fountain Hills, AZ; and Scott (Leona) Sexton of Stevens Point, WI; grandchildren: Patrick Sexton of Austin, TX; Caitlin Sexton of Kenosha, WI; Donny Golden of Nashville, TN; Shavon McWilliams of New Albany, MS; Lakisha Harris of New Albany, MS; Anthony Golden of New Albany, MS; Eamonn Sexton of Chicago, IL; Meghan Slivicke of Pisa, Italy; and Baily Sexton of Stevens Point, WI; along with several great-grandchildren, other relatives, and friends.

Doris is preceded in death by her brother, Dick Fleming.

A celebration of Doris' life will be held at the Wilson Funeral Home on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at 1:00 PM. Family and friends are invited to a time of visitation at the funeral home on Saturday from 11:00 AM until the time of service. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, only 30 people will be allowed to enter the funeral home at a time. Guests may be required to wait outside until others leave the funeral home. Anyone planning on attending Doris' services will also be required to wear a face covering/mask upon entering the funeral home. Doris will be laid to rest at West Lawn Memorial Park. The family asks that memorials be directed in Doris' name to the Salvation Army (1901 Washington Avenue, Racine, WI 53405). Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Pam and Sandy from Allay Hospice for their loving care of Doris.

"Be patient, weary pilgrim, Tho' darkness drifts across life's way. The gathering shadows of the evening But promise thee a brighter day. Be patient, weary pilgrim, Thro' hours of much depressing pain; God knows how much His children bear-He'll sanctify it to your gain. Be patient, weary pilgrim, Tho' trials cause your heart to fear; God guides thro' all the trying moments, And soon He'll wipe away the tear. Be patient, weary pilgrim, Tho' now you face a darkened sky. Fear not, for when the morning breaketh, You'll see that God is standing by."

