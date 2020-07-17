1/1
Doris Evelyn Sexton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Doris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Doris Evelyn Sexton

April 25, 1932 - July 9, 2020

MOUNT PLEASANT - Doris Evelyn Sexton, 88, entered the Kingdom of Heaven on Thursday, July 9, 2020.

A celebration of Doris' life will be held at the Wilson Funeral Home on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at 1:00 PM. Family and friends are invited to a time of visitation at the funeral home on Saturday from 11:00 AM until the time of service. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, only 30 people will be allowed to enter the funeral home at a time. Guests may be required to wait outside until others leave the funeral home. Anyone planning on attending Doris' services will also be required to wear a face covering/mask upon entering the funeral home. Doris will be laid to rest at West Lawn Memorial Park. The family asks that memorials be directed in Doris' name to the Salvation Army (1901 Washington Avenue, Racine, WI 53405). Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

Wilson Funeral Home

1212 Lathrop Ave

Racine, WI 53405

262-634-3361



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Times on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Wilson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
18
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Wilson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wilson Funeral Home
1212 Lathrop Avenue
Racine, WI 53405
(262) 634-3361
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved