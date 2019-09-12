Doris Evelyn Skovsted

February 10, 1935 - September 8, 2019

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL - Doris Evelyn Skovsted, 84, formally of Racine, passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2019.

Doris was born on February 10, 1935, to the late Henry and Evelyn (nee: Olson) Christiensen in Racine. She was married to Marvin Skovsted, who passed away in 2005.

Doris was the owner of Racine Danish Kringle for several years. She volunteered for Feeding the Hungry and Meals on Wheels. Doris also volunteered at Ascension All Saints Hospital. She was a talented seamstress and baker. Doris loved God with all her heart. Above all, Doris was a loving mom, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister.

Left to cherish Doris' memory are her children: Dennis (Jill) Skovsted, Sandy Skovsted, and JoAnn "Jo" (Dan) Suiter; her sisters: Lois Slaasted and Dina (Emory) Anderson; her grandchildren: Patrick Skovsted, Kristy (Ben) Banta, Becky (Dan) Goff, and Heather (Drew) Barnes; her great-grandchildren: Rachel Goff, Ariana Banta, and Emily Goff; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Doris is preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Skovsted; her son, John Skovsted; and her sister, Bonnie Christiensen.

A celebration of Doris' life will be held at the Wilson Funeral Home on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at 11 am with Pastor Allison Johnson officiating. Family and friends are invited to a time of visitation at the funeral home on Saturday from 10 am until the time of service. Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

Wilson Funeral Home

1212 Lathrop Ave

Racine, WI 53405

262-634-3361