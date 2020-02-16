Doris "Dorie" Jane Voigt

August 9, 1918 - January 26, 2020

Dorie Voigt of Racine, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on January 26, 2020, at the age of 101 at her home in Tucson, Arizona.

Dorie was born on August 9, 1918, to Walter and Sigrid Williamson in Racine, Wisconsin. She graduated from Washington Park High School in 1936, and received her Bachelor of Arts degree in Home Economics in 1940 from Milwaukee Downer College that later merged with Lawrence University.

On May 28, 1940, Dorie married Ralph Gardner Voigt (deceased, 1986), and together they raised four children: Helene (Bernard, deceased), John (Ana), Julie (deceased), and Mary. Dorie has seven grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren.

Dorie attended the Pope Cooking School in Chicago in the 1950s, and attended cooking schools with Jacques Pepin as well as Julia Child in the 1980s. She also participated in Simone Beck's Culinary Arts School in France. Dorie was an accomplished cook and baker. During her lifetime, she delighted her friends and family with wonderful meals, breads, and desserts. She enjoyed entertaining and absolutely loved a good dinner party!

In 1968, Dorie and Ralph purchased their winter home in Tucson, AZ. Dorie began spending the majority of her time there in the 1980s. In Tucson, she developed a passion for needlepoint and was involved in The West needlepoint classes for over 20 years. She completed many works by artist Tish Holland of Native American design and of Diane O'Leary's birds and flowers.

Dorie's family would like to thank her Home Instead caretakers for their loving care over the past few years.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, 7650 N. Paseo Del Norte, Tucson, AZ 85704.