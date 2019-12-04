Doris Jane Volz(Nee: Baker)

April 17, 1926 - November 27, 2019

RACINE - Doris Jane Volz, age 93, passed away November 27, 2019. She was born April 17, 1926 in Franksville, WI, the daughter of Edward and Lydia (née Hanson) Baker. Doris graduated from William Horlick High School in 1944. Following high school, Doris worked at Massey Harris, Harris Metals. She ultimately retired from Milaeger's where she and Joan Milaeger were friends for over 75 years.

On April 22nd, 1950 at Holy Communion Lutheran Church, she was united in marriage to the love of her life, Arnold (Arnie) Arthur Volz.

Doris will be remembered for her famous pie crust and many talents in baking, floral arranging, gardening. Her family and friends will miss her witty humor, hard work, gift for gab, and kibitzing.

She will be dearly missed by her daughter Cynthia Keating of Greenville, NC; son David of Racine, WI; grandson Benjamin (Anissa); great-grandsons Laith and Ronan of Reston, VA, granddaughter Alissa of Kalamazoo, MI, sister Betty of Vienna, VA, and many other relatives and dear friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Arnold; brothers Robert, Howard and Thomas; sisters June and Ruby; and nephews Thomas and Robert.

The family wishes to express great gratitude for the compassionate care for Mom from Shorelight Memory Care, and Kimberly Lee and her staff at PeopleCare.

Funeral services will be held on December 9th, 2019, 10:30 a.m. at Holy Communion Lutheran Church, 2000 W. 6th Street, with Reverend Mark Doidge officiating. Interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park.

Family and friends may meet on Sunday, December 8th at the funeral home 4-6 p.m., and on December 9th at the church at 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Holy Communion Lutheran Church is suggested.

