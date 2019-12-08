Doris Jane (Baker) Volz (1926 - 2019)
Service Information
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-634-7888
Calling hours
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI 53403
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Holy Communion Lutheran Church
2000 W. 6th Street
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Communion Lutheran Church
2000 W. 6th Street
Obituary
Doris Jane Volz(Nee: Baker)

April 17, 1926 - November 27, 2019

RACINE - Doris Jane Volz, age 93, passed away November 27, 2019.

Funeral services will be held on December 9th, 2019, 10:30 a.m. at Holy Communion Lutheran Church, 2000 W. 6th Street, with Reverend Mark Doidge officiating. Interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park.

Family and friends may meet on Sunday, December 8th at the funeral home 4-6 p.m., and on December 9th at the church at 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Holy Communion Lutheran Church is suggested.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Published in Racine Journal Times on Dec. 8, 2019
