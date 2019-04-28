Doris M. Christianson

December 1, 1928 - April 17, 2019

SOUTH MILWAUKEE Doris M. Christianson, 90, passed away at Willow Crest Care Center on Wednesday, April 17, 2019.

Doris was born in Arkansaw, WI on December 1, 1928 to Charles and Inez Sylvester. She married Emil 'Chris' Christianson, and together, they had 3 children. Doris retired after 26 years from SC Johnson. She enjoyed spending her free time giving back by donating thousands of handmade goods to numerous charities. She was an active and devoted member of the South Milwaukee United Methodist Church. Doris loved crocheting, sewing, reading, cooking, and above all, caring for her family. She had the kindest heart and the sharpest wit. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She will be deeply missed by all who were blessed to have known her.

Doris was preceded in death by her husband, Emil, her daughter, Judith, and son, Jay. She is survived by her children, Jeffrey (Carol) Christianson and '3rd son' David (Kim) Gottwald; siblings, Charlene Brunkow, Maxine (Bill) Peterson, Joan (Jim) Woolrage, James (Marcy) Sylvester, Duane Sylvester and Henry Pohl; grandchildren, Rick Christianson, Jeff (Mattie) Christianson, and Lynn (Dustin) Harvey; great grandchild Ryan Christianson. Doris is further survived by relatives and friends. Special thanks for the loving care provided by Jay's fiancée, Terry Borths.

Private family services will be held at a date to be determined.

