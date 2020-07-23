1/1
Doris May Layton Chardukian Williams
1935 - 2020
Doris May Layton Chardukian Williams

January 1, 1935 - July 12, 2020

Doris May Layton Chardukian Williams, 85, passed away, peacefully at her home with her husband by her side on July 12, 2020, in Lakeside, Arizona. She was born in Racine, Wisconsin on January 01, 1935. Doris enjoyed doing crafts, loved camping, and was very creative, artistic woman.

She was school bus driver in Wisconsin before moving to Tucson, where she continued driving bus for the Arizona School for the Deaf and Blind. Doris married Don Williams on April 22, 2011 in Las Vegas, Nevada.They enjoyed traveling and spent 19 wonderful years together.

She is preceded in death by her parents and her brothers and sisters.

Doris is survived by her husband, Don; son, George (Toni) Chardukian and Ty (Marsha) Chardukian; daughters, Shelly (Brent) Beauchamp, Tammy (Bob) Maldonald and Judy Crusan (Buddy Gibson). She is also survived by Don's sons Trevor and Kyle Williams and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great, great grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Per Doris' request, no service will be held. If you would like to leave on-line condolences for the Chardukian-WIlliams family, please visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.



Published in Journal Times on Jul. 23, 2020.
