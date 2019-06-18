Doris Ruth Barela

January 1, 1937 - June 14, 2019

RACINE - Doris Ruth Barela, 82, passed away after a long illness on June 14, 2019.

Doris was born January 1, 1937 to the late Stanley and Edith (nee Albee) Overson. She retired from Delco Electronics where she inspected the memory boards of missiles.

Doris is survived by her two children, Lynne Barela and Mark Barela. Doris also has two grandchildren, Tyanna and Dylan (Sabrije). She is preceded in death by her sister, Betty. Doris was a very kind loving compassionate person who will be missed dearly by her family and friends. Online condolences may be expressed at www.willsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

The family would like to say a special thank you to Dr. Niebuhr for his loving and compassionate care.

