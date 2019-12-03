Doris Schmitt(Nee: Bogusch)

June 13, 1935 - November 30, 2019

RACINE - Doris Schmitt, age 84, passed away peacefully Saturday November 30th at Ascension Wisconsin Hospital with her family at her side. She was born in Stuttgart, Germany, June 13, 1935, daughter of the late Marcel and Klara (Nee: Burkhard) Bogusch. In 1958 she immigrated to the United States to Racine, Wisconsin as an Au Pair.

On March 11, 1961, at St. Rita Catholic Church she was united in marriage to Walter Schmitt and together they raised 5 daughters. Doris was a loyal employee of the Dominican Sisters at Siena Center for 29 years, retiring in 2009. She was a member of St. Rita Catholic Church. She enjoyed reading, especially spiritual books and biographies about the saints and those who overcame tragedies in their life. She also liked watching EWTN and sharing a smile with everyone she met. She especially enjoyed the annual family vacation in Eagle River. She always chose to look at the brighter side of life. Above all she treasured cooking and sharing meals with her family.

Doris will be dearly missed by her husband of 58 years, Walter; her children, Tina (Dale) Wittrock of Racine, Deborah (Ross) Martin of Lowell, MI, Heidi (David) Petrakis of Racine, Monika (Thomas) Pynaker of Green Bay, WI, Christina Schmitt of Racine; grandchildren, Paul Wittrock, Rachel Wittrock, Michael Wittrock, Arielle (Joe) Proctor, Peter (Amanda) Martin, Rebekah (Bryce) Casper, John Martin, Andrew Martin, Matthew Martin, Erika Compton, Lukas Compton, Angela Compton, Anthony Schmitt; great grandchildren Jameson, Lilly, Simon, Wayne, Fay and baby Casper arriving in March: her brothers Peter and Ewald Bogusch, and sister Ursula Wenzel; other relatives and dear friends. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother Herbert Bogusch, and her sister Ruth Peters.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday December 5, 2019 at St. Rita Catholic Church, 4339 Douglas Avenue 12:00 p.m. with Rev. Michael Petersen officiating. A private entombment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends may meet the family at the church on Thursday from 10:30 – 11:45 a.m. with Mass to follow at 12:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Monica's Senior Living, or St. Rita Parish in Racine, Wisconsin.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Bernadine Flores, Kelly Lederhaus and the medical staff at the Ascension Wisconsin Hospital Intermediate and Intensive Care Unit; especially Tovah, Ellen, Gary, Jen, Dr. Obasi, and Dr. Ansani, for their kind and compassionate care.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com