Doris Schmitt(Nee: Bogusch)

June 13, 1935 - November 30, 2019

RACINE - Doris Schmitt, age 84, passed away peacefully Saturday November 30th at Ascension Wisconsin Hospital with her family at her side.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday December 5, 2019 at St. Rita Catholic Church, 4339 Douglas Avenue 12:00 p.m. with Rev. Michael Petersen officiating. A private entombment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends may meet the family at the church on Thursday from 10:30 – 11:45 a.m. with Mass to follow at 12:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Monica's Senior Living, or St. Rita Parish in Racine, Wisconsin.

