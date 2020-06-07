Dorothy A. Wiesneth(Nee: Epping)

September 13, 1935 – June 2, 2020

Dorothy A. Wiesneth passed away peacefully on June 2, 2020. Her family was able to express love, thanks, and say goodbye.

Born September 13, 1935 in Brighton, WI, she was a lifelong area resident and a fifty-year parishioner of St. Lucy's Catholic Parish in Racine.

She mastered the classic and often under appreciated role of matriarch, raising a wonderful, loving, and diverse group of children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

She took great care of the people and the things she loved. She enjoyed cards, especially bridge, and her flowers, especially roses.

Survivors include her children, Jack (Linda) Wiesneth, Judi (Bill) Kessler, Debi Kurtz, Cindi (Gerry) Flynn, Mike (Julie) Wiesneth ,and Janet (JR) Wiesneth-Sienko; her grandchildren, Eric (Tricia) Wiesneth, Russ (Aimee) Wiesneth, Carrie (Heath) Siebert, Megan Kurtz (Taylor), Nicole Flynn, Danielle (Fred) Altergott, Samantha Kristiansen, and Chara and Brad Kessler; her great grandchildren, Lyla, Nolan, John, Tom, James , Nora, Colten ,Sylis, Landon, Charlotte, Gianina, Kesslyn, and Mason.

Dorothy is further survived by her sisters in law, Bernice, Dolly, and May Epping, Rhoda Wiesneth, and the father of her children, Marv (Jan) Wiesneth.

Along with her parents Dora and Albert, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Eugene, Donald, and. Richard Epping.

Funeral services for Dorothy will be held on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. Interment will follow at St. Francis Xavier Cemetery, Brighton. A visitation for Dorothy will be held on Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

In accordance with the Racine county mandate, only fifty people will be allowed to enter the building at one time. For the safety and security of all our guests, we require that all in attendance wear a face covering.

