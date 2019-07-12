Dorothy Ann Bakke

August 1, 1924 – July 10, 2019

RACINE – Dorothy Ann (nee: Tamm, Rice) Bakke, age 94; beloved wife of the late Carlton Rice and dear mother of Kay (Frank) Prevatt, Nancy (Al) Noll, Charles (Sharon) Rice & William (Barbara) Rice; passed away peacefully at St. Monica's Senior Living on Wednesday, July 10, 2019.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 11:00 am in the chapel of St. Monica's Senior Living (3920 N. Green Bay Road), with Rev. Javier Guativa officiating. A memorial luncheon will follow. Visitation will be in the chapel of St. Monica's Senior Living on Tuesday from 9:30 – 11:00 am. Private interment will take place in West Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Lucy Catholic Church have been suggested.

