Dorothy Ann Bakke (1924 - 2019)
Service Information
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
chapel of St. Monica's Senior Living
3920 N. Green Bay Road
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
chapel of St. Monica's Senior Living
3920 N. Green Bay Road
Obituary
Dorothy Ann Bakke

August 1, 1924 – July 10, 2019

RACINE – Dorothy Ann (nee: Tamm, Rice) Bakke, age 94; beloved wife of the late Carlton Rice and dear mother of Kay (Frank) Prevatt, Nancy (Al) Noll, Charles (Sharon) Rice & William (Barbara) Rice; passed away peacefully at St. Monica's Senior Living on Wednesday, July 10, 2019.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 11:00 am in the chapel of St. Monica's Senior Living (3920 N. Green Bay Road), with Rev. Javier Guativa officiating. A memorial luncheon will follow. Visitation will be in the chapel of St. Monica's Senior Living on Tuesday from 9:30 – 11:00 am. Private interment will take place in West Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Lucy Catholic Church have been suggested.

Published in Racine Journal Times on July 12, 2019
