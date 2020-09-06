Dorothy Ann Kohl

January 27, 1931 - September 1, 2020

RACINE - Dorothy Ann Kohl, age 89, was born into eternal life on Tuesday, September 1, surrounded by her loving family.

Dorothy was born on January 27, 1931 in Racine, daughter of the late Theodore and Catherine Leuker. Dorothy was a graduate of St. Catherine's High School "Class of '49". Dorothy played with the Racine Junior Bells baseball team in 1947. She was very creative and enjoyed embroidery, quilting, weaving, painting, jewelry making, tapestry and sewing; all done with an uncompromising eye for detail. She was an excellent cook and enjoyed trying new recipes. On Saturday, June 14, 1952, Dorothy was united in marriage to the late Stephen H. Kohl and together they raised four children. She was a long-time member of St. Andrew Lutheran Church and later, Mt. Pleasant Lutheran Church. Dorothy was employed as a medical transcriptionist with Racine Medical Clinic for most of her career.

Dorothy and Steve enjoyed traveling and visited 48 of the 50 United States. They also traveled throughout Europe and Nova Scotia. Dorothy was thoughtful, kind and gracious. Earlier in her life she cherished her dog Clancey and during her last three years, her faithful cat Clyde. She loved keeping up with current events and enjoyed late breaking news on cable tv. She was an avid Brewers fan and rarely missed a televised game.

Dorothy will be dearly missed by her children Sally (Michael Davis) Sorensen, Jenny (Mark) Pelton, Stephen (Dana) Kohl; son-in-law Charlie Constantine, grandchildren Mark, Erin (Josh) Malman, Emily (Jason) Schommer, Michael, Katy, Daniel and Parker. She is also survived by her sisters, Virginia (Edward) Kasinski and Marilyn (the late Richard) Iselin and many nieces and nephews. Dorothy was proceeded in death by her husband Stephen and her daughter Barbara Constantine.

A special thank you to Dorothy's niece Katie who assisted her with her daily living activities for two years, and to Kelsie, who cared for her during her final months. We would also like to thank Dr. Mullane and his staff for providing the most compassionate care imaginable. Our family extends a heartfelt thank you to her caregivers at Aurora Hospice (Alicia, Danielle and Kate). We are enormously grateful for the grace and sensitivity of all who comforted Dorothy in the final steps of her journey.

A private celebration of Dorothy's life and internment will be held at a future date. Memorials may be made to the Wisconsin Humane Society-Racine Campus, the American Cancer Society, or the charity of one's choice.

