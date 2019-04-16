Dorothy C. Prochniak (1917 - 2019)
Obituary
Guest Book
  • "My deepest sympathy. May knowing that our Heavenly Father..."

Dorothy C. Prochniak(NEE: Kuhnwald)

April 4, 1917 - April 13, 2019

RACINE - Dorothy C. Prochniak, age 102, passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Willowcrest, South Milwaukee.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, April 17, 2019, 11:00 am at St. Monica's Senior Living, 3920 North Green Bay Road with Rev Fred Passark OSA officiating. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Wednesday at St. Monica's Senior Living from 10:00 am until time of Mass at 11:00 am. Private interment will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Memorials to Toys for Tots have been suggested.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com
Funeral Home
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in Racine Journal Times on Apr. 16, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.