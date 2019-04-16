Dorothy C. Prochniak(NEE: Kuhnwald)
April 4, 1917 - April 13, 2019
RACINE - Dorothy C. Prochniak, age 102, passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Willowcrest, South Milwaukee.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, April 17, 2019, 11:00 am at St. Monica's Senior Living, 3920 North Green Bay Road with Rev Fred Passark OSA officiating. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Wednesday at St. Monica's Senior Living from 10:00 am until time of Mass at 11:00 am. Private interment will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Memorials to Toys for Tots have been suggested.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262)634-7888
Please send condolences to
www.meredithfuneralhome.com