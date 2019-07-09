Dorothy E. Borowsky

February 18, 1923 - July 6, 2019

RACINE – Dorothy E. Borowsky, nee, Zamecnik, 96, passed away at Lakeshore at Siena on July 6, 2019.

Dorothy was born in Racine on February 18, 1923 to Frank and Josephine (nee, Block) Zamecnik. Dorothy was our families "Rosie the Riveter" working at Belle City Malleable during WWII, which is where she met her future husband, Bill after he returned from service. On November 30, 1946 she married William R. Borowsky. He preceded her in death on February 16, 1998. Dorothy retired from Western Publishing Company after more than 25 years. She was an avid Packer fan and spent several year crocheting hats for Toys for Tots.

Survivors include her two daughters Marilyn (Milton) Curcio of Racine and Barbara Borowsky and special friend Lyle Peterson of Racine; three grandchildren Richard, John, and Jeff (Michelle) Curcio; four great granddaughters, Morgan, Jessa, Emily and Elliana Curcio; Her sister, Arline (Stanley) Hanek of Racine; brother-in-law, Henry Kuhns of Florida; and sister-in-law, Shirley Zamecnik of Racine. Dorothy is also survived by other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; infant son, Richard; two sisters; four brothers; and a sister-in-law and brother-in-law.

Funeral services for Dorothy will be held at First Ev. Lutheran Church, 728 Villa Street, on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor John Roekle, officiating. Interment will follow at Graceland Cemetery, A visitation for Dorothy will be held at the funeral home this Tuesday evening from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and at the church on Wednesday morning from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m. Memorials may be directed to First Ev. Lutheran Church.

