Dorothy E. Borowsky
February 18, 1923 - July 6, 2019
RACINE – Dorothy E. Borowsky, nee, Zamecnik, 96, passed away at Lakeshore at Siena on July 6, 2019.
Funeral services for Dorothy will be held at First Ev. Lutheran Church, 728 Villa Street, on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor John Roekle, officiating. Interment will follow at Graceland Cemetery, A visitation for Dorothy will be held at the funeral home this Tuesday evening from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and at the church on Wednesday morning from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m. Memorials may be directed to First Ev. Lutheran Church.
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
(262) 639-8000
www.purath-strand.com