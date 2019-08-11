Dorothy E. PoulsenNee: Howarth

August 8, 1921 - August 1, 2019

RACINE - Dorothy E. Poulsen, age 97, died peacefully at the Aurora Zilber Family Hospice Thursday, August 1, 2019. Dorothy was born August 8, 1921 on the Howarth farm in Racine County, Wisconsin. She always spoke fondly of her memories on the farm and her education at Badger School, a one room school in the county.

Her family moved to Ives Grove, and then to the city of Racine during the Depression. Dorothy graduated from Park High School, and with the onset of WWII, did war work at Rainfair. She told us the factories in Racine hummed 24 hours a day during the war.

She met Earle Winther Poulsen while he was on leave from Galesburg Military Hospital. They married June 17, 1945.

Dorothy was a loving mother, an avid reader, gardener, seamstress, an outstanding cook, and a master of the pun. She loved bird watching and travel. Her journeys took her to India, England, the Baltic region, and much of the United States. Most of all she loved spending time with her immediate family, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband Earle, parents, Roy and Hedwig (Nee: Teske) Howarth, brother, LeRoy Howarth and sister, Harriet Howarth. Surviving are her son, Harold (Rita) Poulsen of Columbus, IN; twin daughters Ane Poulsen of Racine, and Kristine (Michael) VanDerWielen of Plymouth, MA; and daughter Lizabeth (Bob) Srinivasan of Brookfield; 5 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren. She will be deeply missed.

Cremation and private interment will be held at Graceland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Racine Salvation Army or to the American Red Cross has been suggested.

A very special thankyou to Aurora Hospice at Home and the staff at Aurora Zilber Family Hospice for their loving and compassionate care.

As Dorothy would advise, "Always remember to belly breathe"

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com