Dorothy E. Prochaska
Dorothy E. Prochaska

February 27, 1931 - September 7, 2020

RACINE – Dorothy E. Prochaska, 89, passed away at Bay at Sheridan in Kenosha on Monday, September 7, 2020.

A funeral service for Dorothy will be held at the funeral home on Monday, September 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to meet with the family at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m.

Please see the funeral home web site for a complete obituary.

Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000

www.purath-strand.com



Published in Journal Times on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
(262) 639-8000
