Dorothy Emma Buffham

August 10, 1927 - September 5, 2019

MOUNT PLEASANT – Dorothy Emma Buffham, 92, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on September 5, 2019.

Dorothy was born in Racine to the late Alfred and Hilda (nee Gertenbach) Phillips on August 10, 1927. She was united in marriage to Louis Buffham at Grace Lutheran Church in Racine on October 12, 1963. They were married for 55 years until Louis' passing in December of 2018. Dorothy was a faithful member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church. She enjoyed any kind of needle work, crocheting, and was an avid reader. Dorothy always enjoyed traveling throughout Wisconsin with her husband, Louis.

Dorothy will be deeply missed by her sister, Lois Liebenow; her brother-in-law, Ralph Wehlitz; as well many other nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

Dorothy is preceded in death by her husband, Louis; her sister-in-laws: Francis Buffham and Norma Wehlitz; and her brother-in-law, Robert Liebenow.

Family and friends are invited to a celebration of Dorothy's life on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at 10:30 am at the Mound Cemetery Chapel. A visitation will be held at the chapel from 9:30 am until the time of service. Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

