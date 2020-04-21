Dorothy H. Brandt

May 30, 1924 – April 18, 2020

RACINE – Dorothy Helen (nee: Zinnen) Brandt, age 95, passed away peacefully in the compassionate care of Lakeshore at Siena on Saturday, April 18, 2020.

Dorothy was born in Milwaukee on May 30, 1924 to the late Raymond & Helen Louise (nee: Schulte) Zinnen. On July 26, 1947 in St. Edward's Church, she was united in marriage with the love of her life, Delmar W. Brandt. To this loving union, their six cherished children were born. Delmar passed away on May 5, 2016.

A graduate of Washington Park High School, Dorothy was employed at Webster Electric, Western Publishing, Manpower and Buckets Pub. She was a longtime member of St. Edward's Catholic Church where she had been active in the church Women's Club and enjoyed time spent with friends of the Webster Electric Girls' Card Club. Always kind & sweet, Dorothy appreciated and admired the birds & squirrels in her beautiful yard where she could often be found gardening. Dorothy also was happy while knitting. Above all, Dorothy looked forward to family traditions & spending time with all her loved ones. They were her everything.

Surviving are her children, Jane (Don) Vaughan, Joan (Ross) Cecil, Jacque (Mike) Corona, Chuck (Connie) Brandt and Peg (Jim) Petersen; daughter-in-law, Beth Brandt; 15 adored grandchildren; 14 treasured great-grandchildren; sisters, Janet Martell & Margaret (Dave) Balane; many special nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends. In addition to her parents & husband, Dorothy was greeted in Heaven by her beloved son, Stephen Brandt; granddaughter, Laura Jean Petersen; great-grandson, Michael Charles Corona; sister, Claire (Gerald) Banaszak; brother, William (Junemarie) Zinnen; and brother-in-law, Jim Martell.

Services for Dorothy will be live streamed from Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at 6:00 pm with Rev. Richard J. Molter officiating. Only the IMMEDIATE FAMILY will be present at the funeral home. You may witness this service live by accessing the live stream link at https://youtu.be/BeApes5tSQk on Wednesday beginning at 5:45 pm (service will start at 6 pm). Private interment will take place in Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. In memory of Dorothy, memorials may be made to "Chuck Brandt" to establish a donation to the Racine Zoo – bird aviary area. Please see funeral home website for the complete obituary.

