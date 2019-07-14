Dorothy J. Brusko

October 25, 1923 - July 12, 2019

"I am the resurrection and the life. He who believes in me will live, even though they die; and whoever lives by believing in me will never die." – John 11:25-26

RACINE - Dorothy J. Brusko, 95, was called home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on July 12, 2019.

Dorothy was born on October 25, 1923, to the late Stanley and Ruby (nee: Hibbard) Jacobs in Racine. She was united in marriage to Steve Brusko at Racine Bible Church on October 17, 1947. They were married for 54 years until Steve's passing in October of 2001.

Dorothy was a proud and faithful member of Racine Bible Church for 75 years. She loved to sew; she sewed hundreds of baby blankets for the church throughout the years. Dorothy also taught Sunday school and loved studying God's word. She loved to write poetry and read. Dorothy loved to travel and go camping with her family. Above all, Dorothy loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Left to cherish Dorothy's memory are her children: Linda (David) Westcomb, Jennifer (Chris) Tootell, Steve (Pattie) Brusko, and Christopher (Donna) Brusko; her sister, Lorraine Black-Doperalski of Carol Stream, IL; 11 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; as well as many other relatives and friends.

Dorothy's final resting place will be at West Lawn Memorial Park. A memorial service for Dorothy will be held at a later date. The family asks memorials be made out to the Racine Bible Church Building Fund. Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Bethany at Seasons Hospice as well as Dorothy's caregiver, DiDi, for their wonderful care for Dorothy.

