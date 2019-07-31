Dorothy J. Brusko

"I am the resurrection and the life. He who believes in me will live, even though they die; and whoever lives by believing in me will never die." – John 11:25-26

RACINE - Dorothy J. Brusko, 95, was called home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on July 12, 2019.

A memorial service for Dorothy will be held at Racine Bible Church, on Saturday, August 3, 2019 starting at 11:00 A.M. Dorothy's final resting place was held at West Lawn Memorial Park. The family asks memorials be made out to the Racine Bible Church Building Fund. Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Bethany at Seasons Hospice as well as Dorothy's caregiver, DiDi, for their wonderful care for Dorothy.

Wilson Funeral Home

1212 Lathrop Ave

Racine, WI 53405

262-634-3361