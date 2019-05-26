Dorothy J. Nielsen

February 17, 1929 - May 4, 2019

LAKE WALES, FL - Dorothy J. (nee: Smollen) Nielsen, 90, formerly of Racine, passed away on Sunday, May 4, 2019 in Lake Wales, FL with her family by her side.

She was born in Racine on February 17, 1929, the daughter of the late Martin T. and Pearl (nee: Weber) Smollen. Dorothy was a 1946 graduate of William Horlick High School. Continuing her education, she graduated from UW Madison with a Bachelor of Science degree in Home Economics in 1951. She also received an Associate Degree in Accounting from Gateway Technical College in 1980.

Dorothy married Jack Nielsen on January 1, 1998 in Racine. He preceded her in death in 2006. She was a member of Alpha Phi at UW Madison; a former member of Racine Country Club, and attended various Catholic churches in the Racine area. Dorothy had been employed with Central City Catholic Schools in Milwaukee and St. Catherine's Infirmary in Racine. When she was younger she loved to cook, sew, play golf, take vigorous walks, camp with her family, and was a huge fan of classical music.

Dorothy is survived by her children Gregory (Kristin) Reischl, Catherine Lambeth, Thomas (Cathy) Reischl, Margaret (Steven) Wedemeyer, Robert Reischl, and Joseph (Missy) Reischl; grandchildren Lukas, Andrew, Charles, Hannah, Marlee, and Mackenzie Reischl, Robert Lambeth III, Kelly (Jason McDowell) Lambeth, Tonya Lambeth, Elisabeth (Dan) Brandt, Rebekah and Joanna Wedemeyer: great grandchildren Ethan Lambeth, Finnigan and Oliver Brandt, and Declan Dilley. She is further survived by step-children, step-grandchildren, other relatives, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Margaret (Robert) Schliesman, son-in-law Robert Lambeth, Jr., and former first husband, Al Reischl.

Dorothy will be laid to rest with her husband, Jack, with private services at Calvary Catholic Cemetery. For those wishing to remember Dorothy in a special way, memorials to St. Jude's Hospital have been suggested.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.sturinofuneralhome.com

STURINO FUNERAL HOME

3014 Northwestern Ave.

262-632-4479