Dorothy Jean DeVolt

October 20, 1929 - July 15, 2019

MOUNTAIN - Dorothy Jean DeVolt, 89, (formerly of Racine) entered into the Kingdom of Heaven on July 15, 2019.

Dorothy was born to the late Clyde and Beulah (nee:White) McNeely on October 20, 1929, in Racine. Dorothy was united in marriage to Robert DeVolt in November of 1948 in Racine. They were married until Robert's passing in April of 1989.

Dorothy was a military wife. She was a world traveler, who started a Sunday school in every town she lived in across the world. She graduated from Carthage College-Cumlaude. Dorothy worked as a preschool teacher, taught K-8 in Racine County and she specialized in special education. She also taught summer school and worked as a private tutor for several years. Dorothy was a multi-award winning poet, published in many magazines and books, both literary and mainstream. She was invited to attend and speak at many poetry conventions throughout the years, where she would read and recite the poetry she wrote. Dorothy was a faithful member of First Church of God (Anderson, Indiana). She served as President of the Women's Missionary Society, historian of the church, and volunteered in many other capacities. She also taught for several years at Jack and Jill Daycare and worked with scouts. Dorothy loved the outdoors. She loved to fish, camp, and spend time on the boat. Some of her other hobbies included: reading, artwork, crafts, swimming, and collecting antiques. Above all, Dorothy loved children and spending time with them.

Left to cherish Dorothy's memory are her loving children: Daryl (DeVolt) Moore, Carolyn Renée DeVolt, William DeVolt, and the daughter of her heart and mind, Cathy Nelson; her brother, Mic (Nancy Luce) McNeely; her grandchildren: Donna (Mark Gingerelli) Moore, Kelly Hernandez, Scott Hernandez, Annie (Shawn) Lueck, Carrie (Justin) Bobick, and Cassandra (Rob Loppnow) Nelson; her great-grandchildren: Nicholas (Sarah Yurchak) Hartnell, Danielle (Brandon Kraus) Callahan, Joseph Gingerelli, Vincent Gingerelli, Autumn Richter, Peter Lueck, Patrick Lueck, Anthony Nelson, Hugh Goodwin III, Asher Goodwin, Nate Grothus, and Hunter Lord; her great-great grandchildren, Daniel Kraus and baby Bennett Kraus, who is on the way; her sister-in-law, Gen McNeely; her son-in-law, Robert Hernandez; as well as many other relatives and friends.

Dorothy is preceded in death by her daughter, Robbynn (DeVolt) Hernandez; her brother, Alan McNeely; her son-in-law, Steven Moore Sr.; and her grandson, Steven Moore Jr.

A celebration of Dorothy's life will be held at the Wilson Funeral Home on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at 6:30 pm with Pastor Ryan Reed officiating. Family and friends are invited to a time of visitation at the funeral home on Tuesday from 5 pm until the time of service. Dorothy will be laid to rest at Wood National Cemetery with her husband in Milwaukee. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Stan Marske and Denise Maldonado for building her special bedroom and taking care of everything Dorothy needed. The family would also like to thank Brenda Markse for all her help with taking care of Dorothy and the family.

