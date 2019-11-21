Dorothy M. Anderson
May 26, 1931 - November 16, 2019
RACINE - Dorothy Marie (nee: Commodore) Anderson, 88, passed away on November 16, 2019 at Ascension-All Saints.
Dorothy's memorial service will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Friday November 22, 2019 at 11 a.m. Visitation will take from 9:30 a.m. until service time. She will be laid to rest in a private ceremony next to her loving husband Neil at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
