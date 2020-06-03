Dorothy Mae (Hayslett) Cotton July 23, 1933 - May 28, 2020 Dorothy was born in Moscow, TN to Eldrige and Berniece (Grandberry) Hayslett on July 23, 1933. She confessed Christ at an early age. She moved to Racine, Wisconsin in 1950, where she met Ellis W. Cotton. They were married on November 24, 1951. To this union six children were born. After marrying Ellis, Dorothy became a member of Wayman AME Church, where she served on the Pastor's Aide and Mary Jane Davis Women's Missionary Society auxiliary committees. She attended faithfully until her health began to fail. Dorothy worked many jobs during her career, but her main employment was as an Assistant Teacher with the Community Action Program Head Start. There under great directors like Dawn Kloften and Patricia Rogers, to name a few, she nurtured many Racine youth during their early education years. When she retired from Head Start, she worked various cleaning jobs, last working for Servicemasters in 1992. Dorothy will forever be remembered for her quiet and caring demeanor. She loved her family, and anyone who drove down Racine Street on Sunday afternoon/evening understood that very well, as Dorothy had her traditional Sunday family dinner gatherings. Dorothy leaves to cherish her memories, her loving husband of 68 years, Ellis Cotton, her dear sister, Ida B. Martin (Memphis, TN), sister in law, Roz Hayslett, children: Patricia (Johnny Ray) Cotton, Theresa (Rance) Cotton Kendrick, Karolyn (Grant) Dyess, Gregory Cotton, Gary (Trina) Cotton and Gerald (Ruth) Cotton; Grandchildren: Shenelle (Keith) Waters, Sherice Ford, Kamira (Tyronn) Cotton, Sathina Gonzales, Gerrod Cotton, Thelissa Cotton, Tyerra (Devontae) Payne, Garren (Paula) Cotton, Sr., Rance Kendrick, Jr., Kaleb Dyess, 12 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. She was proceeded in death by her parents, Eldrige Hayslett and Berniece (Grandberry) Fields, brothers, Jessel Hayslett, John Wesley Hayslett, Alfonso Hayslett and William Floyd Hayslett, Sr., sisters, Borice Fason and Jean Shields, special nephew Nathaniel Fason. The homegoing service for Dorothy with the immediate family will be held on Saturday, June 6th, 2020, at 11:00 AM at the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. A visitation will take place at the funeral home on Saturday from 9:00 AM -10:30 AM. Private interment will take place at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. In accordance with Racine County mandate, only 50 people will be allowed to enter the funeral home at a time. You may be required to wait outside until others leave the building. For the safety and security of our guests we also require those in attendance to wear a face covering. We thank everyone for their understanding and cooperation during this difficult time. DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 4600 County Line Road Mount Pleasant, WI 53403 262 552-9000 www.Draeger-Langendorf.com
Published in Journal Times on Jun. 3, 2020.