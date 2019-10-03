Dorothy S. Henning

January 4, 1939 - September 17, 2019

RACINE - Dorothy (nee: Snyder) Henning, 80, passed away on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Villa at Lincoln Park. She was a lifelong resident of Racine, born on January 4, 1939, the daughter of the late Warren and Clara (nee: Bergholz) Snyder. She was united in marriage to Paul Henning on November 29, 1975 in Milwaukee. Dorothy was a member of Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, Past Guardian and Majority member of Bethel #22 Racine Job's Daughters. Past Grand Guardian of Wisconsin. She owned House Calls Tax Services, retiring in 2015. Dorothy was a 1957 graduate of Park High School. In her free time she enjoyed reading, cross stitch, the Packers and her cat Rory.

Surviving is her daughter, Karen Ehlers, brother and sister-in-law, Michael (Sandy) Snyder, nephews, Andrew Snyder, Lynn Snyder and Jeffrey Snyder.

Also survived by other nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Paul, daughter, Kathy Kunert, son-in-law, Ronnie Ehlers and a sister, Ellen Snyder.

Memorial services will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 2:00 PM. Visitation from 12:00 until time of service. Dorothy will be laid to rest at Forest Hill Memorial Park.

Memorials to Racine Public Library Foundation, Job's Daughters Memorial Foundation of Wisconsin, or Lutheran Church of the Redeemer or to one's favorite charity have been suggested by Dorothy's family. Thank you to the Villa nurses and staff for the care and kindness given Dorothy.

