Dorothy Wernicke

January 23, 1923 - November 10, 2019

PORT WASHINGTON – Dorothy Wernicke, "96,", passed away at Lincoln Village in Port Washington on Sunday, November 10, 2019.

Dorothy was born in Racine on January 23, 1923. She married Floyd F. Wernicke. He was her devoted husband whom she was married to for over 55 years. Floyd preceded her in death on August 15, 2017. Dorothy worked during the WWII war effort installing fuses in bombs. She worked at Young Radiator and later was a waitress at Park Inn restaurant where she retired from after more than 30 years.

Survivors include her children, Donna (James) Lorence, Dolores Dominguese, and Jeffrey Wernicke; 7 grandchildren names Christine, Julie, Wendy, Wayne, Lisa, Sonia and David; and many great-grandchildren. Dorothy is also survived by other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her first husband Louis Nyiri and an infant daughter Rosemary.

A funeral service for Dorothy will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, 2065 Geneva Street, on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Relatives and friends are invited to meet with the family at the church on Thursday morning from10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.

Many thanks go out to Lori Wernicke, wife of Dorothy's Stepson David Wernicke who was such an enormous help and presence to Dorothy after the loss of her husband Floyd.

Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000

www.purath-strand.com