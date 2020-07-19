Douglas C. Lantz

May 15, 1934 - July 11, 2020

Douglas C. Lantz, age 86 of Racine, passed away in his home on Saturday, July 11, 2020 with his dear wife of sixty-eight years at his side.

He was born in Niles Center, IL on May 15, 1934 a son of the late Elmer G. and Viola A. (nee:Glassman) Lantz.

He was a co-owner and operator of White Television Sales and Service in Racine for many years.

A man who was "never bored", some of his hobbies included music, photography, taxidermy, watch making, reading, writing, astronomy, physics and philosophy.

He is survived by his wife Joanne Lantz and his sister in law, Eileen Valukas; his nephews and niece, Gordy Simanek, John (Amy) Valukas, and Emily Valukas.

Along with his parents, Doug was preceded in death by his son Rodney Lantz: his siblings, Robert, James, Donald, and Jon Lantz, and Nancy Geraghty, and his in laws, Don Valukas, Dennis Valukas, Jackie Valukas, Joyce Wainwright, and Janice Moore.

Funeral services were held privately with entombment in Graceland Cemetery.

