Douglas E. Montemar

July 15, 1949 – March 26, 2020

RACINE – Douglas Edward Montemar, age 70, passed away at Vista Medical Center – East in Waukegan, IL on Thursday, March 26, 2020.

The only boy of 4 children, Doug was born in Greenwich, CT on July 15, 1949 to the late Justine and Grace (nee: Guenther) Montemar. He faithfully served our country with the United States Marine Corps in the Vietnam War. Doug was an extreme Chicago Cubs & Bears fan who enjoyed cooking & spending time with his three children.

Surviving are his 3 favorite parts of life, Justine Montemar, Jennifer (Bryant) Buford & Michael Montemar; sister, Laurie Benard; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends – too numerous to mention by name.

In addition to his parents, Doug was preceded in death by his sisters, Shirley Racho & Pearl McFadden.

Services for Doug will be live streamed from Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at 3:00 pm. Only the IMMEDIATE FAMILY will be present at the funeral home. You may witness this service live by accessing the live stream link at https://youtu.be/JGwFac1IZs4 on Saturday beginning at 2:00 pm (service will start at 3 pm). Private interment will take place at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. In memory of Doug, offer a kind deed to someone in need.

