Douglas Onigkeit

SPOKANE, WA - Douglas Onigkeit passed away peacefully on February 2nd, 2019 in Spokane, Washington.

Doug was born in Kimball, Nebraska on March 25th, 1946 to Lester and Orleatha Onigkeit. The Onigkeit's moved to Racine (Crestview) in 1956 where Doug lived until he moved back to Kimball to farm with his grandfather. Doug worked for the CO-OP in Kimball, the Grainery in Potter, NE and was a Ranch Hand in Washington state for many years.

Doug had four children and loved being a cowboy. Living on the farm gave Doug the opportunity to work with horses every day. He was known as the go-to guy when someone needed help training their horse and was a long-time member of the Kimball County Rodeo Committee. One of Doug's favorite social times was his morning coffee at the Potter Sundry where he was a very loved member of the regular "morning crowd". Everyone who knew Doug, knew how generous and giving he was and how he was always ready to lend a hand to anyone in need.

He is survived by his sons Cory, Justin and Mat Onigkeit, his daughter Melessa (Onigkeit) Neary, their spouses, six grandchildren, and sisters Treva Jackson and Kathy Brekeller, Uncle Merlyn Heidemann and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Wayne and Don, maternal and paternal grandparents, and two brothers-in-law.

A celebration of Doug's life was held on May 25th, 2019 at Prairie West Church in Potter