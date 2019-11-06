Duaine L. Cheever

August 29, 1936 - October 28, 2019

RACINE - Duaine Louis Cheever, 83, passed away peacefully at his residence on Monday, October 28, 2019.

Visitation and funeral for Duaine will be held at West Lawn Memorial Park Chapel, 9000 Washington Avenue (Hwy 20) on Saturday, November 9, 2019. Visitation from 10 a.m. until service time at 12 noon.

Immediately following services Duaine will be laid to rest alongside his beloved wife, Marilyn.

Online condolences to www.sturinofuneralhome.com

STURINO FUNERAL HOME

3014 Northwestern Ave.

262-632-4479